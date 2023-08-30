2023 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 3

And just like that, we are already at week three! After two weeks, teams are starting to hit their groove and we are in for some great football. We have the full schedule right here for week three so you don’t miss a thing.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. Games takes place on Friday night, unless otherwise noted.

Cheatham County

Cannon Co. at Cheatham County Central

Harpeth at Loretto

Sycamore at Clarksville Academy

Davidson County

Antioch at Cane Ridge (Thu)

Ezell-Harding at Glencliff

Stewarts Creek at Hillsboro

Stratford at James Lawson (Thu)

Columbia at Hunters Lane

East Nashville at Nashville Overton (Thu)

Spring Hill at Maplewood (Thu)

Nolensville at McGavock (Thu)

Lipscomb at Briarcrest

MUS at MBA

Pearl Cohn at Creek Wood

Trezevant at Ensworth

Father Ryan – open

CPA at Pope John Paul

Davidson Academy at Portland

Webb School at FRA

Jackson Christian at Goodpasture

Dickson County

Pearl Cohn at Creek Wood High

Dickson County High at Clarksville Northeast

Maury County

Columbia Central at Hunters Lane

Waverly at Mount Pleasant

Spring Hill at Maplewood (Thu)

Robertson County

White House Heritage at Westmoreland

Springfield at Henry Co.

Jo Byrns at Whitwell

Whites Creek at Greenbrier

East Robertson at Monterey

Rutherford County

Ravenwood at Blackman

Eagleville at Moore Co.

Wilson Central at La Vergne

Franklin Grace at Middle Tennessee Christian

Oakland at Haywood

Beech at Riverdale

Tullahoma at Rockvale

Smyrna at Siegel

Sumner County

Beech at Riverdale

Mt. Juliet at Gallatin

Brentwood at Hendersonville

Davidson Academy at Portland

Station Camp at Marshall Co.

White House Heritage at Westmoreland

Montgomery Central at White House

CPA at Pope John Paul II

Williamson County

Christian Brothers at Brentwood Academy

Battle Ground Academy at Nashville Christian

Brentwood High at Hendersonville

Centennial at Independence

Fairview at Stewart Co.

Franklin at Page

Grace Christian at MTCS

Nolensville at McGavock (Thu)

Ravenwood at Blackman

Green Hill at Summit

Wilson County

Wilson Central at LaVergne

Watertown at Sequatchie Co.

Mt Juliet at Gallatin

Warren Co. at Lebanon

Green Hill at Summit