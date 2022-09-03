2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 3

Middle Tennessee high school football week 3 is in the books and despite weather delays we have your final scores right here.

The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Scores will be updated as finals come in.

Cheatham

White House 42 at Cheatham Co. 6

Whites Creek 6 at Harpeth 17

Sycamore 28 at Waverly 50

Davidson

Antioch 0 at LaVergne 31

McGavock 7 at Cane Ridge 35 (Thu)

Greenbrier 47 at Glencliff 13

Hillsboro 0 at Smyrna 2

Hillwood 0 at Pearl Cohn 58 (Thu)

Hunters Lane 0 at Mt. Juliet 42

John Overton 35 at Dickson Co. 0

Stratford 14 at East Nashville 54

Smith Co. 39 at Maplewood 0 (Thu)

CPA 28 at BGA 0

MBA 23 at McCallie 20

Pope John Paul 49 at Father Ryan 35

FRA 35 at Davidson Academy 7

Christian Brothers 10 at Ensworth 44

Goodpasture 0 at Lipscomb Academy 52

Dickson

Marshall Co. 17 at Creek Wood 14

John Overton 35 at Dickson Co. 0

Maury

Columbia 21 at Franklin Co. 34

Mt. Pleasant 20 at Cascade 13 (Thu)

Page at Spring Hill (Sat)

Robertson

Clarksville Northeast 14 at Springfield 50

Red Boiling Springs 7 at Jo Byrns 38

East Robertson 24 at Trousdale Co. 6

Rutherford

Blackman 34 at Riverdale 27

Eagleville 0 at Moore Co.21

MTCS 52 at Clarksville Academy 37

Stewarts Creek 14 at Oakland 65

Siegel 10 at Rockvale 27

Sumner

Hendersonville 8 at Beech 35

West Creek 7 at Gallatin 19 (Thu)

Clarksville Northwest 7 at Portland 42

White Co. 54 at Station Camp 27

Watertown 0 at Westmoreland 20 (Thu)

Wilson

Wilson Central 0 at Green Hill 35

Cookeville 14 at Lebanon 41

Williamson

Briarcrest 7 at Brentwood Academy 38

Brentwood at Summit

Independence at Centennial (Sat)

Fairview 40 at Stewart Co. 7

Ravenwood at Franklin (Sat)

Collinwood at Grace Christian

Nolensville 38 at Lincoln Co. 14

Page at Spring Hill