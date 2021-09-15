Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial photo

Registration is open for the Town of Smyrna’s annual Top Gun Night Run 6k benefitting the Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial.

On June 2, 2016, while flying the opposing solo as Blue Angel #6 in practice for the Great Tennessee Air Show, USMC Captain Jeff Kuss lost his life in a tragic in-flight accident.  In the aftermath of the tragedy, the Town began receiving requests to honor Captain Kuss with a memorial.

The Blue Angel F/A-18C Hornet, BUNO 163498, was installed at the Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial in Lee Victory Recreation Park on May 30, 2018.  The $1.4 million memorial was the culmination of the desire to properly honor the legacy of Captain Kuss.

“Top Gun Night Run provides participants the unique opportunity to participate in a family-friendly event while helping the Town celebrate and preserve the legacy of Captain Kuss,” explained Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed.  “We encourage runners and walkers to join us for the race, live music, food trucks, and to enjoy the beauty of the memorial at night.”

The 2021 Top Gun Night Run will be held Friday, November 5, 7:00 p.m., at Lee Victory Recreation Park.  The 3.7 mile course includes the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport, Smyrna Municipal Golf Course, and the finish line at the Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial.  The run is chip-timed, USATF certified, and limited to 650 participants.

Participants can register online or in person at the Smyrna Parks and Recreation Department, located in the Smyrna Event Center at 100 Sam Ridley Parkway East.  Online registration information is available on the Town’s website, www.townofsmyrna.org.  The $50 entry fee includes a t-shirt and a custom medal awarded at the finish line.  All proceeds benefit the memorial.


