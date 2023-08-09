$1.58 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Won in Florida

8/9/2023 – This unprecedented Mega Millions® jackpot run has finally come to an end! After 31 drawings without a big win, a lucky ticket-holder in Florida will celebrate the Summer of 2023 with a record-sized MEGA jackpot, currently estimated at $1.58 billion ($783.3 million cash). A single ticket sold in the state matched all six numbers in the August 8 drawing – the white balls 13, 19, 20, 32 and 33, plus the gold Mega Ball 14. It’s the fourth time a jackpot-winning ticket has been sold in Florida; two prior wins were shared with other states, most recently a $502 million prize split with California last October 14.

Pending final sales reconciliations across all 47 participating lotteries, Tuesday night’s jackpot win is expected to set a new record for game, surpassing the previous record of $1.537 billion. That big prize was won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

“Congratulations to the Florida Lottery for selling a jackpot-winning ticket in Tuesday’s $1.58 billion Mega Millions drawing,” said Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium. “We congratulate our newest jackpot winner, as well as the more than 43.7 million winners at all prize levels throughout this jackpot run. We also celebrate the funds generated for the many good causes supported by our participating lotteries.”

During this incredible run, those 43.7 million winning tickets across all tiers included 69 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more, won in 28 different jurisdictions from coast to coast: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

The August 8 drawing produced far more than a jackpot win, with 7,056,452 winning tickets at all other prize levels. Seven tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize. Two, sold in Florida and North Carolina, are worth $2 million each, because they included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase), which was 2X on Tuesday night. The other five Match 5 tickets win the standard second-tier prize; they were sold in California, Pennsylvania, Texas (two) and West Virginia.

Across the country, 166 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the third-tier prize. Twenty-eight of those tickets are worth $20,000 each, because they also included the optional Megaplier. The other 138 third-tier winning tickets are worth $10,000 each.

Even though the jackpot had been rolling since it was last won in New York on April 18, it’s already the seventh jackpot already won to date in 2023. Since 2016, only one other year, 2019, has seen as many as seven jackpot winners.

The range of jackpots won this year is truly indicative of the random nature of lottery drawings. The first jackpot winner of 2023 was a big one – $1.348 billion won in Maine on January 13, now the third-largest prize awarded in Mega Millions history. That was followed by a three quick wins. The very next drawing, on January 17, produced a $20 million win in New York. Two drawings later, $33 million was won in Massachusetts on January 24. Just two drawings after that, Massachusetts repeated with another jackpot win, this time at $31 million. Then came two more wins in New York, at $483 million on April 14 followed by $20 million on April 18. That was the first time in Mega Millions history that two jackpots have been won in the same state in consecutive drawings.

Tickets for the $2 game are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes. Half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold, where the money supports designated good causes and retailer commissions.

The jackpot for the next drawing on Friday, August 11, resets to its current starting value of $20 million ($9.9 million cash).

The top Mega Millions jackpots: