Youth Leadership Rutherford Applications Due Soon

Do you know a soon-to-be high school senior who could benefit from a personal development, civic education, and community engagement initiative? Youth Leadership Rutherford session days focus on real-world topics and explore issues of leadership within the context of that subject.

The program’s goal is to open the minds of participants and prepare them to become more visionary leaders by experiencing elements of civic responsibility, engagement, and leadership.

Applications for Youth Leadership Rutherford are available online only and can be found on the Leadership Rutherford website. Please make sure that students are completing this application themselves and that they read through all the documentation that is found on the website.

This program is looking for a broad scope of students across the entire Rutherford County area, who are interested in learning leadership skills and want to have a unique community experience their senior year in high school.

Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 1st, 2024.