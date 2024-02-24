Belcourt Hosting Screening of Documentary ‘If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis’

The Hello in There Foundation, an initiative established by the family of John Prine to celebrate his legacy and commitment to community care, will host a special preview screening of “If Dreams Were Lightning,” a documentary short that examines the rural healthcare crisis in the Appalachian region through the eyes of those struggling within it and the dedicated doctors trying to reach them.

This one-time event takes place at Nashville’s Belcourt Theatre on Thursday, March 7, at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at Belcourt.org with proceeds benefiting The Health Wagon, a nonprofit featured in the film that provides mobile health care to rural areas. A Q&A panel discussion with film participants, including the physicians who run The Health Wagon, and other special guests will take place immediately following the presentation.

Directed by Oscar and Emmy award-nominated filmmaker Ramin Bahrani, “If Dreams Were Lightning” was shortlisted for a 2024 Academy Award and is scheduled to premiere on PBS’ Independent Lens in early spring.

About The Hello in There Foundation

Established in 2021 by the family of John Prine, The Hello in There Foundation continues the love, kindness and generosity Prine shared with the world. The work of the foundation is inspired and guided by John’s simple song title, “Hello In There.” Their mission aims to identify and collaborate with individuals and communities to offer support for people who are marginalized, discriminated against or, for any reason, are otherwise forgotten