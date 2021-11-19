The fifth annual Winterfest at Fountains at Gateway opens today, bringing outdoor ice skating and holiday activities to Murfreesboro for 10 weeks, from November 19, 2021 through, January 30, 2022, announced developer Scott Graby, president of Hearthstone Properties.

Winterfest creates a magical experience for all ages with festive holiday lights, decorations and music on the central plaza. The festival offers ice skating in addition to concerts, school spirit skate nights and pictures with Santa.

“Last year, more than 15,000 skaters and spectators from across Middle Tennessee joined us at Winterfest,” said Graby. “This year, we look forward to welcoming more visitors, families and groups to enjoy ice skating and all the seasonal festivities at Fountains.”

Children and adults of all ages are welcome to participate as skaters or spectators. Admission is $15 for teens and adults, and $12 for kids four to 12 years old. Ticket prices include tax and skate rental, although skaters may bring their own skates if desired. Kids three years old and under skate free, and spectators may view the fun from outside the rink at no charge.

Graby said above-average temperatures are not a concern for the outdoor rink and Winterfest will be open even if the weather is warm.

The ice rink and new Plaza Room, a 4,477-square-foot event space on the ground floor of One Fountain Plaza, are also available to host birthday parties as well as church and youth events, holiday parties and corporate events.

Rink rental also may be combined with rental of The View at Fountains conference and event venue to provide an exclusive group activity for a holiday event.

Winterfest will be open Thursday through Sunday, and daily during the holidays except on Thanksgiving and Christmas. View times and a schedule of holiday events at www.fountainswinterfest.com.

About Fountains at Gateway events, shops and services

Winterfest is a program of Fountains at Gateway, a Class A mixed-use development that serves three distinctive purposes – as a corporate office campus, upscale dining and retail district, and community event and entertainment venue.

Eateries at Fountains at Gateway include The Soda Bar, Just Love Coffee, Burger Republic, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Steakhouse Five and Edible Arrangements.

Shops include Homegrown Marketplace, e.Allen, Board & Brush, Kneucraft Jewelry & Design, and The Boutique.

More information can be found at www.fountainswinterfest.com and www.FountainsAtGateway.com .