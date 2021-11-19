Just as the turkey is a tradition on the table, watching the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is also synonymous with Thanksgiving.

A few Nashville favorites will perform: Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen will return to perform again this year along with Mickey Guyton, and Chris Lane. Other artists performing include Jon Batiste, Blue’s Clues & You! host Josh Dela Cruz and the former hosts of Blue’s Clues Steve Burns and Donovan Patton, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Foreigner, the cast of Peacock’s Girls5eva (Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps), Andy Grammer, Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street®, Nelly, Kim Petras, Kelly Rowland, Rob Thomas, Tai Verdes, Zoe Wees, and Tauren Wells.

The 95th annual Macy’s Parade will feature 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 800 clowns, 10 marching bands and 9 performance groups, a host of musical stars, and the one-and-only Santa Claus. Everyone will be able to watch the annual event which will be televised beginning at 9 am.

Beginning in 1924, the tradition has been long-held and noted for its giant inflatable character balloons, floats, and more. But did you know the parade was a radio broadcast before becoming televised in 1946 on NBC?

Below are five other interesting facts about Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.