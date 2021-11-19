Rutherford County Schools is fully cooperating with the TSSAA’s investigation into an allegation that a racial slur was used toward a player on the visiting team during a basketball game.

The girls basketball game occurred the evening of Nov. 17 at Smyrna High School versus Nashville STEM Preparatory Academy.

The visiting school forfeited the game after making an allegation that a referee made the racial slur. Nashville STEM issued a letter this morning asking for TSSAA to investigate the allegation against the referee, who is an employee of TSSAA.

At no time has Rutherford County Schools been advised that a Smyrna player was accused of making a racial slur. However, the school district is fully cooperating with TSSAA’s investigation and is providing any resources necessary to ensure a thorough investigation. This includes video footage from the game and statements from those who were present.