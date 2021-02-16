Winter weather school closures for February 17, 2021

Rutherford County Schools

With the conditioned poor road conditions and inclement weather, all Rutherford County schools and the central office will remain closed Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

Murfreesboro City Schools

Due to the winter weather conditions, Murfreesboro City Schools and the Extended School Program will be closed Wednesday, February 17.

Other School Closures

Bill Rice Christian Academy

Saint Rose Catholic School

Franklin Road Christian School

