The Winter Storm Warning has officially been canceled, as of 9:30pm Monday night; however, power outages and tree damage are ongoing in certain parts of the mid state and travel is still very dangerous across all of Middle Tennessee.

The biggest headline for Tuesday’s weather is that it will be extremely cold.

Temps today will only reach the low 20s in most areas and temperatures tonight will bottom out in the low to mid teens, reports NWS.

After frigid temps Tuesday, we may see some more snow Wednesday!

Daily Forecast

Tuesday, Feb 16

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.

Wind chill values as low as -3. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. North northeast wind around 5 mph. 1 of 2 Wednesday, Feb 17 Snow showers likely, mainly after 4pm.

Cloudy, with a high near 36. North northeast wind around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night: Snow showers and sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain before midnight, then freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet.

Snow showers and sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain before midnight, then freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet. Low around 30. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Chance of precipitation is 90%. Thursday, Feb 18 Rain showers and freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet before 2pm, then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers between 2pm and 3pm, then rain showers likely after 3pm.

High near 38. North northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A chance of freezing rain before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers between 7pm and midnight.

A chance of freezing rain before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers between 7pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Send us your snow and ice pictures at [email protected]