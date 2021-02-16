Several grocery stores are adjusting their hours due to inclement weather.
Publix
The following Publix stores are closing at 5pm Tuesday and reopening at 8am Wednesday:
661 President Place, Smyrna
1640 Lee Victory Pkwy, Smyrna
3415 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro
4175 Franklin Rd, Murfreesboro
2650 New Salem Hwy, Murfreesboro
1731 S Rutherford Blvd, Suite S, Murfreesboro
Click here to see a map of all Publix stores closing early.
Kroger
Kroger stores in Middle TN closed early on Monday night; however, they have not made a decision on closing early Tuesday. Keep checking here for details.
Aldi
Aldi is open for limited hours due to inclement weather. Hours vary depending on location.
Click here to see store hours for your local store.