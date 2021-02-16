Several grocery stores are adjusting their hours due to inclement weather.

Publix

The following Publix stores are closing at 5pm Tuesday and reopening at 8am Wednesday:

661 President Place, Smyrna

1640 Lee Victory Pkwy, Smyrna

3415 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro

4175 Franklin Rd, Murfreesboro

2650 New Salem Hwy, Murfreesboro

1731 S Rutherford Blvd, Suite S, Murfreesboro

Click here to see a map of all Publix stores closing early.

Kroger

Kroger stores in Middle TN closed early on Monday night; however, they have not made a decision on closing early Tuesday. Keep checking here for details.

Aldi

Aldi is open for limited hours due to inclement weather. Hours vary depending on location.

Click here to see store hours for your local store.