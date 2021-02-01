Some of you may have woken up to a dusting of snow, others may have only had rain. The National Weather Service (NWS) reports we may continue to see snow today (Feb 1) before 2pm. Here’s what the NWS predicts for the week:

Weather Forecast for Today/Tomorrow:

Monday, Feb 1: A chance of snow showers before 2pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2pm and 5pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 5pm.

A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 7pm.

Temps: High near 37, low around 25

Tuesday, Feb 2: Mostly sunny

Temps: High near 41, Low around 21

Looking ahead (Possible Snow This Weeend):

Wednesday, Feb 3 – Saturday, Feb 6:

We can expect more sun on Wednesday with a high around 45 and a low around 28.

Thursday and Friday, we may see rain showers. On Thursday, there is a 40% chance of rain mainly after 12pm and our high will be around 54. Showers likely, mainly before midnight.

It’s much of the same for Friday during the day, with a 30% chance of rain during the day and evening. Saturday, there is a slight chance of rain and snow and it will be sunny with a high near 46.

