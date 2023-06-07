Where to Eat Close to Cheekwood

Planning to visit Cheekwood Estate & Gardens? The 1930s estate consists of a historic mansion on 55 acres of gardens, open for the public to enjoy.
As you plan your visit, here are our suggestions on places to grab a bite to eat either before or after your visit to Cheekwood.
Cheekwood is located at 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville
1Whitt’s Barbecue
5310 Highway 70 South, Nashville
After taking a stroll at Cheekwood, grab a bbq sandwich at Whitt’s. If you’d rather have a bbq plate, it comes with meat, two sides, pickles, and cornbread for about ten dollars. They also have wings, and ribs.
2Coco’s Italian Restaurant
5406 Harding Pike, Nashville
This locally-owned Italian cafe offers a selection of sandwiches, salads, and of course pasta. Some of the house specialties include baked ziti, cheese manicotti, and chicken alfredo. You can also find a variety of pizzas from pepperoni to a meatball pizza. Don’t forget to finish your meal with a Canoli.
3Sam’s Place
6051 Highway 100, Nashville
Sam’s Place has two locations in Nashville first opening in 2000. It’s a sports bar where you can catch the game, grab a burger, or a salad. Hours of operation are 3 pm until 7 pm Monday – Friday with rotating specials.
4Cava
6025 Highway 100, Nashville
It’s a Mediterranean-based restaurant where you can order bowls you create or from a selection offered. They also have pita wraps from spicy chicken avocado to the Greek chicken. Add a side of hummus and pita chips to your meal.
5Sperry’s
5109 Harding Pike, Nashville
A longstanding restaurant in Nashville, one of the first steakhouses in the area. They offer a selection of steaks with your choice of sauce from the Bearnaise to burgundy mushroom sauce. You can also find a selection of seafood from salmon, sea bass to lobster tails. It’s legendary in the area for its salad bar.
6Le Peep
5133 Harding Pike, Nashville
This breakfast-to-lunch spot offers items like avocado toast, a pancake sandwich comprised of one egg, two mini pancakes, and two strips of bacon, and more. For lunch try the Le Peep burger or one of their salads.
7Roze Pony
5133 Harding Pike, Nashville
This is the sister location to East Nashville’s Cafe Roze owned by local Julia Jaksic. It’s open from breakfast to dinner. The menu, while limited, offers non-traditional takes on breakfast from the souffle pancakes to the smoked trout toast. On the dinner menu, find a starter of lobster polenta, and burrata citrus salad. Entrees on the menu feature mussels, fennel-seared pork chops, almond risotto and more.
