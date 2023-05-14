2023 Events at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens

1 Summer Art Exhibitions

LIGHT: Bruce Munro at Cheekwood

May 4 – October 27

The luminous light installations featuring the work of renowned British artist Bruce Munro will return to Cheekwood Estate & Gardens after 10 years with the opening of LIGHT: Bruce Munro at Cheekwood. The exhibition’s special 10th anniversary celebration features immersive, grand-scale light productions that will be displayed throughout Cheekwood’s beautiful vistas, manicured gardens, sculpture trail and in the Historic Mansion & Museum and Frist Learning Center. Two-dimensional works of art will be displayed throughout the Museum’s galleries.

Featuring immersive installations highlighting significant advancements in illuminative technology, LIGHT is designed to respond to and enhance the outdoor garden and indoor gallery experiences, encouraging an awareness of our individual and collective journeys through time and space. The interplay between Munro’s three-dimensional creations and the surrounding environment – at dusk and after dark – heightens the sense of time’s passage through the language of light.