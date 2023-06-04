What to Expect When You Visit Cheekwood Estate & Gardens

Cheekwood was once home to Mabel and Leslie Cheek, the 1930s estate consists of a historic mansion on 55 acres of gardens which is now open for the public to enjoy.

The Nashville attraction sees over 400,000 visitors each year. In spring, the garden is known for its 250,000 blooming bulbs and at the holidays they offer over a mile of holiday lights.

Before heading out to Cheekwood, here are some things to know.

Cheekwood is open Tuesday – Sunday from 9 am – 5 pm.

There is a lot to see at Cheekwood, plan on about two hours for your visit.

Cheekwood is open rain or shine. No refunds will be issued as a result of inclement weather while Cheekwood or its special event remains open. If, however, Cheekwood or the special event is closed or postponed due to severe weather, ticket holders will be notified via email with rescheduling options.

Plan your visit ahead of time as a timed entry ticket is required. Find tickets here.

The campus is cashless. Forms of payment accepted is credit card or debit card.

Dogs, with the exception of service animals, are not allowed on-site outside of special dog-friendly events, like Dogs & Dogwoods, Dog Nights of Summer, Halloween Pooch Party, and Dog Photos with Santa.

Guests are welcome to bring their own food. We have several benches on the grounds or you can bring a blanket. Glass containers and alcohol are not permitted.

You can’t drive thru the grounds. If you need assistance, there is a shuttle that will take you from entry to the mansion.

Find Cafe 29 inside the Frist Learning Center Courtyard where they have a selection of soups, salads, sandwiches, baked goods and alcoholic beverages.

Memberships are available, click here for everything you need to know about a membership .

Items that are prohibited:

Tobacco products, including e-cigarettes

Any source of fire including, but not limited to, camp stoves, candles, tiki torches and barbecue pits

Balloons, banners, glitter, confetti, birdseed, silk petals, sidewalk chalk

Alcohol that was not purchased at Cheekwood

Drones

Glass containers

Hoverboards

Scooters

Bicycles

Laser Pointers

Balls, frisbees, and other items for throwing

Guns, weapons and/or knives (with or without a permit)

Things to Do at Cheekwood

Visit the Children’s Garden-The Bracken Foundation Children’s Garden is two acres of tunnels, water easels, and a turtle pond.

The Turner Season Garden features trains, tunnels, an observation dome, and 1,035 linear feet of track for Thomas the Train.

Visit the Cheek Mansion- After strolling through the gardens, be sure to visit the mansion and see how the Cheek family lived in 1932.

Don’t miss the gallery with a rotating selection of artists featured along with the permanent collections.

Learn more about Cheekwood at cheekwood.org.

Cheekwood is located at 1200 Forrest Park Dr, Nashville, TN, 37205.