The Japanese House to Make a Tour Stop in Nashville

Ahead of the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album, In The End It Always Does (out June 30 on Dirty Hit), The Japanese House (the acclaimed project of Amber Bain) has announced her first U.S. tour in four years.

The series of fall dates kicks off on November 1 in Philadelphia and will stop in Nashville at Marathon Music Works on November 8th.

The tour announcement follows the release of the artist’s buzzy new single “Sunshine Baby” which features vocals from The 1975’s Matty Healy. Showcasing Bain’s nuanced understanding of human emotions, the track balances feelings of nostalgia and acceptance once a relationship has run its course.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, find tickets here.

Marathon Music Works is located at 1402 Clinton St, Nashville, TN 37203.