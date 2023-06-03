OBITUARY: Shirley Aspley

Shirley Aspley, age 83 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

She was born in Rutherford County to the late Clarence and Flossie Prater.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Joyce Elaine Barnes; and siblings, Ruth McGill, Wade Prater, Frank Prater, Ruby Crosslin, Howard Prater, James Prater, and Gary Prater.

Mrs. Aspley is survived by her son, Grady Lamb; daughter, Linda Gail Hill and husband Donald; 17 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings, Billy Mears and Doris Mears.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

