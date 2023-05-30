What to Know About Parking at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens

Headed out to Cheekwood and want to know about parking? Cheekwood offers onsite parking for free with your ticket purchase.

However, during busy days, parking can become a challenge. Cheekwood encourages using rideshare services when possible. If using rideshare services, they ask that you call your ride for pick-up in advance, as it can sometimes take rides a while to get to Cheekwood.

Cheekwood has partnered with Lyft to offer exclusive ride discounts to Cheekwood.

New to Lyft? Click Here to get $5 off 3 rides at or download the app and enter code CHEEKWOODNASH.

