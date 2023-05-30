WEATHER 5-30-2023 Nice , But Storms On The Way

Another bright, sunshiney day in Middle Tennessee as we return from a long holiday weekend. We look ahead this week and see a pretty good chance of rain and storms in the forecast for part of the week and then Summer kicks in this weekend with highs in the 90s and chances of pop-up storms.
For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.