It’s Christmas break and time to binge-watch some of your favorite holiday classic movies.
Top Data analyzed trending movies and found that Four Christmases is the most popular movie in Tennessee.
Southern states also rank Home Alone high while Northern states enjoy the Grinch, Die Hard, The Santa Claus, Elf and Bad Santa.
Here are all of the movies that Top Data reports Americans are watching.
- The Grinch that Stole Christmas
- Home Alone
- Die Hard
- Elf
- The Santa Clause
- Nightmare Before Christmas
- The Polar Express
- Holiday Rush
- Christmas Chronicles
- The Princess Switch
- It’s a Wonderful Life
- The Muppet Christmas
- Bad Santa
- Christmas Connecticut
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
- Almost Christmas
- Home Alone 2