The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT), a charitable organization dedicated to enriching the quality of life in Middle Tennessee and beyond, announces $2,664,888 in grants to 439 local nonprofit organizations as part of the 2021 annual grantmaking process.

The grants will benefit nonprofits in 32 area counties: Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, DeKalb, Dickson, Fentress, Franklin, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Moore, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Warren, White, Williamson and Wilson counties.

The top awards categories were: Human Services (Children & Youth/Women & Men/Seniors/Emergency Needs) (24 percent of the grants), Arts and Humanities (17 percent), Education (15 percent), and Animal Welfare (12 percent).

“The Community Foundation is honored to connect generosity with need through these annual grants and through other avenues throughout the year, but we couldn’t have the impact we do without the many nonprofits offering solutions to our community’s needs and vital services to our neighbors,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “Thanks to the generous support of our donors, and the work of dedicated and talented nonprofits, we are able to fund solutions that address Middle Tennessee’s emerging needs and opportunities.”

Grant recipients in Rutherford County include:

Amelia’s Closet: To provide meaningful job training & placement for 40 adults experiencing employment obstacles by developing their potential and God-given gifts.

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation: To financially enable cancer patients the opportunity to participate in a 12-week Cancer Wellness Program from diagnosis through survivorship.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Rutherford Co.: We will provide 400 Club members the Youth for Unity program which will provide activities and events for all.

Carpe Artista, Inc.: To give 40 diverse and at-risk students a positive, professional, musical theatre camp experience.

CASA of Rutherford Co.: To recruit, train, and administratively support volunteers in Juvenile Court who advocate for children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

Children’s Museum Corporation of Rutherford Co. dba Discovery Center: To provide a 3-month Artist-in-Residence program and corresponding public programming including an Arts in April free community event.

Community Helpers, Inc. (The): To provide 1000 RC low-income households emergency assistance for rent, electric & medicine during financial crisis.

Dancing Through the Curriculum: To provide dance training and free academic support to 100+ girls residing in Rutherford County’s urban communities.

Domestic Violence Program: Provide Sexual Assault Forensic Exams and free supportive services assisting adult victims of sexual assault find hope, healing, and recovery.

Dominion Financial Management, Inc.: To help 30 families avoid homelessness though financial coaching and education to improve their housing situation following the pandemic.

Doors of Hope, Inc.: Our objective is to provide 30 clients with services such as shelter, food, case management and mental health counseling.

Elders First Adult Day Service dba Mindful Care: To preserve independence and prevent institutionalization for 19 cognitively impaired older adults, while providing support and respite for their caregivers.

Endure Athletics Foundation: Provide a safe after school program for 50 homeless children and youth.

Ethos Youth Ensemble: Ethos provides musically enriching opportunities for student musicians (grades 2-12), the community, and area schools through weekly instruction and concerts.

First Shot Foundation: First Shot STEM Academy has licensed teachers providing STEM education in after school and during school breaks.

Greenhouse Ministries: Greenhouse Ministries is requesting partial funding for eight mobile food banks to be held in Rutherford County in 2022.

Jesse C Beesley Animal Humane Foundation: To promote care and kindness to animals through affordable spay/neuter services, vaccinations, preventative care and education about responsible pet ownership.

Journeys In Community Living: To provide supplemental rent for 14 residents in Journeys’ Supported Living Program.

Murfreesboro Cold Patrol: Housing stabilization for individuals who have experienced chronic homelessness.

Murfreesboro Muslim Youth Inc.: To engage youth in meeting emergency food, housing, and utilities needs for 80 or more Murfreesboro residents.

New Direction Community Development Corporation: To provide food boxes, food bank, FunCare Bags (food, hygiene, and toys), weekend meals, bulk food & supply outreach.

Nourish Food Bank: To increase the reach and impact of our food delivery program to low-budget hotels and campgrounds for displaced families.

Possibility Place: To provide art classes for the adults in our program to further develop self-esteem and confidence and improve mental health.

Prevention Coalition for Success: To increase access to behavioral health services for persons with substance use disorder referred from a First Responder.

Read To Succeed: Family Literacy Nights provide reading time, a supervised literacy activities, a book and, dinner for the entire family.

Renewed Life Ministries Outreach: To empower 25 RLMO students to eat in a nutritionally healthy manner promoting physical wholeness and continuing after graduation.

Rutherford Co. Area Habitat for Humanity: To provide doors for the construction of affordable and permanent homes for low – moderate income families in Rutherford County.

Special Kids Therapy and Nursing Center: Provide life skills and field trips for youth with special needs, ages 6 through 25 years, through Camp Ability.

Stepping Stones Safe Haven, Inc: To provide case management support to women and children experiencing homelessness, moving them to stability and wholeness.

Tennessee Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra Association Inc: To educate students in the art of symphonic music through school visits and free concerts with professional musicians.

The Barnabas Vision: Provide financial assistance for rent and utility bills on behalf of 330 clients to remain in stable housing.

The Center for the Arts: The Center for the Arts (CFTA) provides year-round performing arts programs and performance opportunities for youth in Rutherford County.

The Hope Station, Inc: To provide rental, utility assistance, and mental counseling to single mothers and their minor children in Rutherford and Davidson counties.

The Journey Home: To provide meals 7 days each week to the homeless and disadvantaged in Rutherford County through the Community Cafe.

United Way of Rutherford and Cannon counties: Provide books to children under age 5 each month to provide a foundation for learning in Rutherford and Cannon counties.

You Can Make It Home Ownership Center, Inc.: To provide housing stabilization counseling services to 20 families in the Nashville-Davidson-Rutherford MSA facing eviction or foreclosure.

The Community Foundation awards discretionary grants annually from its unrestricted and field-of-interest funds to Middle Tennessee nonprofits. Grants are awarded through an open application process for organizations addressing community needs and benefiting the well-being of citizens through valuable programs and innovative services.

For more information on the grant process and for a complete list of 2021 grant recipients, go to www.CFMT.org. And to learn about more than 1,800 of Middle Tennessee’s nonprofits and the wonderful work they do, go to the CFMT initiative GivingMatters.com.

