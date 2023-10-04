Whataburger’s Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit Extends its Run

We’ve heard your pleas and decided not to crumble under pressure. Breakfast-loving early birds and midnight-munching night owls can continue getting their hands on Whataburger’s Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit for a little longer.

The Build: Whataburger Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit

Combining our classic, flaky buttermilk biscuit with shredded cheddar cheese and bits of diced jalapeños baked right inside results in a rich, cheesy taste with a hint of spice that’s just right.

“Fans asked, we listened, and we’re thrilled to be extending the Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit’s run,” said Whataburger Corporate Chef James Sanchez. “This flaky, buttery, spicy staple is a fiery fiesta of flavor and the perfect way to kick-start or end your day on a deliciously high note.”

The Whataburger Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit recently returned to the menu after fans begged on social media, called their local news outlets, and flocked to the restaurants wanting their beloved biscuit back.

The Bottom Line

Whether it’s a Breakfast on a Bun, a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit or just on its own, give your breakfast that perfect hint of spice by substituting any biscuit menu item for this flavorful menu offering while it’s back. Like our other breakfast offerings, the Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit is available from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.

Pricing and availability vary by market.

Curbside pickup and delivery are options on the Whataburger App and at Whataburger.com. Customers who create an account will immediately start earning rewards and getting special offers.

More Eat & Drink