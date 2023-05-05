Weather : Will We See Taylor Swift???

Take your ponchos tonight ( no umbrellas at Nissan Stadium) , because the chances of getting wet are there. Saturday and Sunday are 50/50, but, the chance of lightning is greater. The good news is severe weather is not expected.

Today Showers likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.