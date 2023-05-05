Sounds Win Wild Extra-inning Game Against St. Paul Saints

On Thursday night, the Nashville Sounds took on the St. Paul Saints in a thrilling extra-inning game, winning 10-8 at CHS Field. This victory marked their second win in the series, and they have now won eight of their last 12 games.

The game started with the Saints jumping out to a quick 4-0 lead in the first inning, taking advantage of an error by the Sounds. However, the Sounds rallied back, with Cam Devanney hitting a home run in the second inning, followed by Brian Navarreto’s three-run double in the fourth inning and Andruw Monasterio’s two-run single in the fifth inning, giving the Sounds a 6-4 lead.

Janson Junk delivered another solid start, giving up only two earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts over five innings. He left the game with a chance to win, but ultimately got a no-decision. The Saints then scored three runs over three innings against J.C. Mejia and Gus Varland, giving them an 8-6 lead heading into the ninth inning.

In the ninth inning, the Sounds mounted a comeback. Abraham Toro started things off with a single, followed by a two-out walk drawn by Monasterio. Navarreto then knocked in his fourth run of the game with a single, and Payton Henry tied the game with a single up the middle off Connor Sadzeck.

Toro continued his heroics in the 10th inning, hitting a two-out single to center field to score Monte Harrison and Blake Perkins for a 10-8 lead. J.B. Bukauskus then struck out the final three batters to end the game and get the win.

The Sounds will continue their six-game series against the Saints on Friday night, with Pedro Fernandez scheduled to start for Nashville and Simeon Woods Richardson starting for St. Paul. The first pitch is set for 6:37 CT.

Source: Nashville Sounds

MORE SPORTS NEWS