WEATHER 7-31-8-1-2023 Slightly Cooler

After a pretty warm weekend, the start of our work week looks a little cooler than we have been experiencing.
For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind around 5 mph.