We will see the gusty winds begin to subside this afternoon and Thursday looks great! But, rains and storms move in this weekend as a much warmer, but wetter forecast is projected for a bit.

Today Sunny, with a high near 69. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 44. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.