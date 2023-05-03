Sounds Take Series Opener in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Nashville Sounds (15-12) took control with a four-run third inning and never looked back on their way to an 11-5 triumph over the St. Paul Saints on Tuesday at CHS Field.

Thomas Pannone (0-0, 0.00) will make his first start of the season in Wednesday night’s contest. He’ll face St. Paul starter Jordan Balazovic (0-0, 2.35). First pitch is scheduled for 6:37 p.m. from CHS Field.

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Toro extended his on-base streak to 21 games with a couple of walks. He’s batting .291 (23-for-79) with five runs, six doubles, 11 RBI and 10 walks during the streak.

Jon Singleton doubled and walked to bring his on-base streak to 21 games. He’s batting .246 (17-for-69) with seven runs, two doubles and 10 RBI during the streak.

Caleb Boushley is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA (10.0 IP/3 ER) and 0.70 WHIP over his last two starts.

Keston Hiura is one of five players to reach the 10-home run mark in Triple-A this season. He has hit safely in nine-straight games and is batting .516 (16-for-31) with four doubles, three homers and 13 RBI during the streak.

The Saints became the first Sounds opponent to make five errors in a game since the Norfolk Tides did so at Harbor Park on August 4 last season.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Source: Nashville Sounds

MORE SPORTS NEWS