WEATHER 5-18-2023 Stormy Weather Returns

Strong storms could happen this afternoon, and actually, a 50/50 chance remains in the forecast thru Saturday before we see another dry spell.

While at this time severe weather is not a threat, we suggest you be weather aware at any outdoor events you may be attending.

Thursday A slight chance of showers between noon and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.