Popular MTSU Creamery Milk, Ice Cream to Return to Main Street Saturday Market

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Popular MTSU Creamery milk will return to the trendy Main Street Saturday Market for the third year, making shoppers extremely happy.

The Main Street Saturday Market resumed its annual summer and fall season earlier this month. The MTSU Creamery returns Saturday, May 20, and plans to be there until the end of September, said Matthew Wade, MTSU Farm Laboratories director.

The Saturday Market goes from 8 a.m. to noon each week and continues until the end of October.

The Creamery will join dozens of vendors selling fruits and vegetables, flowers, meat, bread and jams, jellies, honey, cinnamon rolls, fried pies and more — many that go great with cold milk.

“We’re excited to return to the market and expect a successful year,” Wade said.

“Folks come every week to get their milk. People were buying milk to support our agriculture department, even though they pay a little more for our products.”

Wade, who receives help from MTSU agriculture students in delivering the dairy products and manning the table, said milk prices will remain the same: $2 for pints of chocolate and whole white milk; $5 for a half-gallon of chocolate and $6 for a gallon of whole white milk.

Ice cream will again be an MTSU Creamery featured item this year.