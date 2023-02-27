WEATHER 2-27-28,2023 Wind Advisory, Rain Moves Out

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 147 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-280800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 147 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph likely today. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 6 am to 6 pm CST today. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday. Multiple systems during the second half of the week will present a few issues. Rainfall totals from Wednesday to Thursday night will run from 3 to 5 inches. This could cause localized flooding issues by Thursday and swollen rivers and creeks this weekend. Strong to severe storms are possible Thursday night. Damaging winds will be the main threat. While confidence is low on the severe threats, non- thunderstorms winds will be gusty again with 40 to 45 mph possible Thursday night and Friday.

Today Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 79. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 48. West southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

