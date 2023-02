The Doobie Brothers are continuing their 50th anniversary tour with additional stops including one at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, TN.

Doobie Brothers will hit the stage on Thursday, August 31st at 7:30 pm bringing together guitarists Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee and singer Michael McDonald for the first time in 25 years.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 3 at 10 am, presale begins on Thursday, March 2 with code OPENER.

