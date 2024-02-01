WEATHER 2-1-2-2024

The sun has returned!!!! And even better news is there is rain off and on in the extended forecast, but temperatures will remain mild for the most part for the foreseeable future.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. South southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. South southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. East northeast wind around 5 mph.