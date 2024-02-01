OBITUARY: Earl D. Klinkel

Earl D. Klinkel, age 94, passed away on January 31, 2024 at Alive Hospice.

He was born in Bancroft, SD and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 45 years.

Earl served in the United States Navy during the Korean War on the USS Juneau Class Cruiser. He worked as a tool and die maker with Wright Industries Class A. He was a man of many talents.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin H. and Irene Cleone Raber Klinkel; son, Kris Klinkel; brothers, James, Dick Klinkel; sisters, Helen Mahoney, Alice Siver, Ginger Hageman.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Daniel Klinkel; daughter, Cleone Klinkel; and grandchildren, Josh and Adam Klinkel; and great-grandchildren, Kaylie, Hayden and Brayden Klinkel.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, February 4, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Monday, February 5, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with military honors. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/