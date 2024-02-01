OBITUARY: Cynthia Allen ‘Cindy’ Mason

Cynthia Allen “Cindy” Mason, age 71 of Christiana, TN, passed away Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

A native of Murfreesboro, TN, she was the daughter of the late Carl E. and Mae Busey Allen.

Cindy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Kirkland “Kirk” Mason; daughter, Jennifer Mason Sheriff and her husband Glenn of College Grove, TN; son, Jonathan Allen Mason and his wife Olivia of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Christopher London Cody Allen, Aubree Jade Davis, Hunter Mason Warner, and Nicholas Kane Mason; great-grandchildren, Odin, Exie, Tuesday, and Teddi; brother William Carl Allen and his wife Michelle of Manchester, TN; nephews, Timothy and Matthew Allen; niece, Ashley Allen-Floyd; sister, Candace Melissa West and her husband Mark of Murfreesboro, TN; beloved nieces, Amanda Boisseau and Alicia White, who were like her grandchildren; great-nieces and nephew, Addy and Kade Boisseau and Ava White.

Cindy was a member of the Mars Hill Church of Christ, a 1971 graduate of Central High School, and an Interior Designer and owner of Southern Exposure.

Visitation with the family will be held Monday, February 5, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bro. Jeff Adcock and Bro. Kyle Webb officiating. Burial will follow in the Miller Cemetery in Christiana with family serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Boy Scout Troop 441 from Mars Hill Church of Christ.

The family would like to thank Lakiesha, Malik, and Chris from Gentiva Hospice, and all of her friends, family, and loved ones for their love, help and support.

Memorials may be made to Stones River Manor in memory of Cindy.

An online guestbook for the Mason family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

