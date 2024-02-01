OBITUARY: Rose Courtright Gibson

Rose Courtright Gibson, age 96 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, January 26, 2024.

She was a native of Miami Florida and was preceded in death by her parents, C.V. Courtright, and Aline Calvert Courtright, and husband Robert Gibson.

Mrs. Gibson was a faithful member of Franklin Road Baptist Church and was a longtime and dedicated employee of Sword of the Lord Publications and Ministries.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, February 9th, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Franklin Road Baptist Church. Funeral service will be on Friday, February 9th, at 11:00 AM at Franklin Road Baptist Church. Graveside service will be Friday, February 9th, at 12:30 PM at Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodifnchapel.com

