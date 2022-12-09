WEATHER 12-9.2022 UPDATE Break From Rain, Fog Remains

We will get a reprieve from the rain, still no sun, and the rains return tomorrow. But, the revised forecast for today from the NWS:

Today
A slight chance of showers between 9am and 11am. Patchy dense fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Patchy fog between 2am and 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

