WEATHER 12-9.2022 UPDATE Break From Rain, Fog Remains

We will get a reprieve from the rain, still no sun, and the rains return tomorrow. But, the revised forecast for today from the NWS:

Today A slight chance of showers between 9am and 11am. Patchy dense fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.