OBITUARY: Candace Nicole Bolden

Candace Nicole Bolden, age 31 of LaVergne, Tennessee passed on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro with her family by her side.

She was born in Nashville and is survived by her parents, Kim Jamison Bolden of LaVergne and Jesse (Wilma) Bolden of Fairhope, Alabama.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her fiancé, Zachary Horne of Watertown; a brother, Derek (Brittney) Bolden of LaVergne; maternal grandmother, Joyce Jamison of LaVergne; a nephew and niece, Bryce and Kinley Bolden; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Candace was a 2009 graduate of Smyrna High School and went on to graduate from Remington College in Nashville. She worked in childcare for many years and most recently worked at LKQ Automotive Parts in the accounting department.

Visitation with the Bolden family will be Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 3:00 until 6:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be 12:00 pm Monday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Darryl Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Candace to Alive Hospice or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

