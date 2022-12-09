TRAFFIC 12-9-14, 2022 Road Construction and Lane Closures

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

· Nightly, including weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and Bell Rd. to install permanent striping and rumble strips.

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be right lane closures for construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24) (L.M. 9.61) to near 46th Avenue (L.M. 13.33).

· Nightly, 8p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB on I-40 from Charlotte Pk to 46th Ave for final striping and scoring.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

· Nightly, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations. Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 12/12 and 12/14.

On-call sign repair/replace

· 12/9 – 12/14, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be single right lane closures on I-40 WB for the installation of an extruded panel sign. Lane closure will not be continuous lane closure, only where needed. (MM 192-

· 12/11 – 12/14 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be single right lane closures on I-40 EB for the installation of an extruded panel sign. MM 191 – 192

· 12/11 – 12/14, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be single right lane closures on I-40 EB for the installation of an extruded panel sign. MM 194 – 196

· 12/11- 12/14, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be Single right lane closures on I-40 EB for the installation of an extruded panel sign. MM 198-199

· 12/11- 12/14, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be double-right lane closures on I-40 EB for the installation of an extruded panel sign. MM 200 – 201

· 12/9 – 12/10, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating double-right lane closure on I-40 WB for the installation of an extruded panel sign. MM 220 – 222

· 12/9 – 12/10, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating double-right lane closure on I-40 EB for the installation of an extruded panel sign. MM 221 – 218

· 12/9 – 12/10, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating triple-right and triple-left lane closure alternating as needed on I-40 EB for the installation of an extruded panel sign. MM 204-205

· 12/11 – 12/14, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating double-right and double-left lane closure on I-40 EB for the installation of an extruded panel sign. MM 202-203

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Davis Elliott working for NES replacing light poles on I-40 that have been damaged

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Lane closures on I-40 E on Sunday night to install 3 light poles and a lane closure on I-40 W on Monday night to install 3 light poles (MM 212 – 213)

DAVIDSON / SUMNER COUNTY I-65

The life cycle replacement of Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) on various Interstate routes.

12/12, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a right lane closure, rolling roadblocks, and brief closures of on ramps to I-65 southbound to replace a DMS near Long Hollow Pk.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

· Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure for the drilling of the foundations for CCTV cameras at various locations throughout the project limits.

WILSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from South Hartman to the Smith County Line

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB and WB from S. Hartman to Smith Co. Line for final pavement markings

SMITH COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from Smith Co line to Gordonsville

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures for pothole repair on I-40 EB and WB from Smith Co line to Gordonsville. MM 250 – 258

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. & 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for grading, signal work and to switch traffic layout. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

MAURY COUNTY, I-65

I65 interchange improvements at SR99 including grading, paving, drainage, signal, light retaining walls.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I 65 NB to perform work to move the NB traffic into the median so that work on Phase 3 of the bridge can begin. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

MARSAHLL COUNTY, I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from North of US 31A (SR 11) (LM 0.38) to the Maury County line MM 22-35

· Daily, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closures both NB and SB for thermoplastic activities. One lane to remain open at all times.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31E (S.R. 6) from north of S.R. 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (L.M. 18.60) to the Sumner County line (L.M. 22.87)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure for striping and scoring.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

The life cycle replacement of Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) on various Interstate routes.

· 12/12, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be right lane closures and brief closures of on ramps to Ellington Pkwy in both directions to replace DMSs near Douglas Ave and Trinity Ln. Closures are expected to last no more than 20 minutes.

DAVIDSON/SUMNER CO. SR 386

The life cycle replacement of Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) on various Interstate routes.

· 12/11, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a right lane closure on Vietnam Veterans Blvd WB, a double right lane closure on Vietnam Veterans Blvd EB, and brief closures of on ramps in both directions to replace DMSs near Conference Dr and Center Point Rd. Closures are expected to last no more than 20 minutes.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

The resurfacing on U.S. 431 (S.R. 65) from U.S. 41 (S.R. 11, Dickerson Pike) to south of Seymour Hollow Road.

· Daily, 9 A.M. – 3 P.M., There will be a lane closure on Whites Creek Pk from Lloyd Rd to Seymour Hollow Rd for final striping and scoring.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on Trinity Ln from Dickerson Pk to Whites Creek Pk for paving operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) – Piedmont Move Prior

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer, and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstates and State Routes

· 12/8, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Full ramp closure on Briley Parkway EB to I-24 WB to saw and seal cracks.

· 12/9, 8 p.m. continuously through 12/11, 12 p.m., There will be a full ramp closure on Brick Church Pike to Briley Parkway WB (Exit 18A), to pour bottom part of ramp. There will also be a single, right lane closure from Briley W @ Brick Church to Briley W and I-24(Exit 18A) during the pour.

· 12/9, 8 p.m. continuously through 12/11, 12 p.m., There will be a full ramp closure on Briley Parkway EB to I-24 WB (Exit 18A), to pour bottom part of ramp

· 12/12 – 12/14, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Full ramp closure on Briley Parkway EB to I-24 WB to saw and seal cracks.

MAURY COUNTY SR 99

I-65 interchange improvements at SR 99 including grading, paving, drainage, signal, light retaining walls.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 99 for the demolition of phase 3 bridge. Traffic will be open fully each morning.

MAURY COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31 (S.R. 6) from Frye Rd to the Williamson Co Line, including thin epoxy overlay on the bridge over S.R. 396 (Saturn Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 both directions from Crossing Blvd to Fryer Rd for milling and paving operations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 both directions from Crossing Blvd to Fryer Rd for milling and paving operations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, SR 13, SR 48 & SR112

Milling and Paving Operations on SR 13 (Wilma Rudolph Blvd) SR 48 (College St.) and SR 112 (North 2nd/University Ave.)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures for striping

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities. West Main Street will be closed on 12/8 for utility crossing. A signed detour will be in place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore’s Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic, and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) between the hours of 9AM and 3PM Monday thru Friday, and possibly on Saturday (although not currently scheduled) for various construction activity including paving and utility work throughout the project. We are planning on having extended delays and possible lane closures for construction activities for the following side roads: Ashby, Drive, Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St, West Concord, Wikle Rd and Mt. View Rd.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.

The resurfacing on SR-96 from near Boyd Mill Ave (L.M. 7.86) to Edward Curd Ln (L.M. 13.29).

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure between Main St and I-65 for paving and striping operations.

· Nightly, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure between Boyd Mill Ave and Hillsboro Rd (SR-106/US-431) for paving and striping operations.

>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Milling and Paving

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating lane closures in EB lanes from MM 53 – 63.

GILES COUNTY I-65

Repairing hole in bridge deck

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be lane closures in the right two lanes NB to repair a hole in the bridge deck. The left lane will remain open. MM 5 – 6

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840

Placement of shoulder stone on off ramps

· 12/13 – 12/14, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., Shoulder closure