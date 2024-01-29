WEATHER 1-29-30-2024 Drying Out

Drying out this week and most of next week. There is no significant chance of rain for the foreseeable future. Temperatures on average will stay at or above normal also. We may even see the sun for a few days.
Monday
Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 47. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 10 mph.