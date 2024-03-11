War Hippies to Perform at Fundraiser for Veterans Court and Operation Stand Down Tennessee

Donnie Reis, one half of the country music duo War Hippies, and Judge Melissa Blackburn, presiding over the Division II General Sessions Court will perform at Tennessee Operation Stand Down. As combat veterans themselves, both members of War Hippies are deeply passionate about the cause. They will be the featured musical guests for the evening on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, from 6-8 p.m. The event is open to all, and tickets are available for purchase at https://dcvcourt.com/about/#support. If you can’t attend the event, please consider supporting with a donation.

The Davidson County Mental Health and Veterans Court Assistance Foundation plays a pivotal role by providing both financial and volunteer assistance to Nashville’s Veterans and Mental Health Courts. This foundation holds a federal 501(c)(3) status, ensuring tax-deductible contributions. Over time, the foundation’s scope has broadened to encompass vital services such as counseling, housing aid, and support for oral and dental health.