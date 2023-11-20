Vanderbilt Bowling Finishes Third at the Hawk Classic

WOODBRIDGE, Va. November 19, 2023 — Vanderbilt concluded its fall season Sunday by defeating Louisiana Tech in the consolation match of the Hawk Classic to tack down third place in the 22-team tournament.

The Commodores, who went 8-5 in this event to end the fall with a 39-13 won-loss mark, were on the short end of high-scoring matches to start their day. North Carolina A&T topped Vandy in a traditional game, 1,125-1,075 and Youngstown State outdueled the Dores in the semifinal best of seven, 4-3.

Jacksonville State defeated Youngstown State to win the championship, 4-2.

Vanderbilt head coach John Williamson liked the grit his team showed during the weekend but was shaking his head at the team’s inconsistent spare shooting.

“If we convert a single-pin spare in Game Four of the Youngstown State match we win in six games and it doesn’t even get to Game Seven,” he said, referring to a 212-205 loss that would have put his team up 3-1. “We can’t give good teams additional opportunities; we compete so hard, but we are making simple mistakes, and we have to learn from it.”

Source: Vandy Sports

