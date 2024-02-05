Vanderbilt Basketball Defeats Missouri 68-61

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — February 3, 2024 – Ezra Manjon’s 17 points led four Vanderbilt student-athletes in double figures as the Commodores earned a 68-61 SEC victory over Missouri at Memorial Gymnasium Saturday.

The senior recorded 13 points in the second half, including making five free throws in the final 32 seconds to seal the win for the Commodores (6-15, 1-7 SEC). Tyrin Lawrence finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, Ven-Allen Lubin recorded 12 points and eight boards, and Evan Taylor contributed nine points and 11 rebounds—the most he has pulled down as as a Dore—to help Vandy end up with a 42-31 edge on the glass.

The Commodores also got a career-high-tying 12 points in 20 minutes from Isaiah West.

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News