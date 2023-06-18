Two Tennessee Cities Make List of Most Dog-Friendly Vacation Spots

When your family is traveling, you often want to include your four-legged companions. A growing trend towards dog-friendly destinations is reshaping the travel industry. Hotels, airlines, and tourist destinations are increasingly recognizing and catering to this change in consumer behavior.

EuroPuppy.com conducted a survey of 3,000 dog-owning families to rate their preferred summer vacation destinations when traveling with their beloved pets. They then put together a ranking of the 100 Most Dog-Friendly Vacation Destinations in America ahead of Summer 2023.

Chattanooga came in 12th position overall. Europuppy.com shared,” This city nestled along the Tennessee River offers a blend of outdoor adventures and pet-friendly attractions that cater to both humans and their four-legged companions. Families can explore the scenic trails and parks in and around Chattanooga, such as Stringer’s Ridge, where dogs can enjoy walks, runs, and playtime in beautiful surroundings.”

They also noted the Walnut Street Bridge is also pet-friendly, providing a picturesque spot for leisurely strolls with stunning views of the river. Chattanooga offers several dog-friendly outdoor dining options, allowing families to enjoy a meal or a refreshing drink while their dogs relax nearby.

Gatlinburg was voted by dog-owners as the 71st favorite vacation destination. Europuppy.com shared, “Families can explore the pet-friendly trails in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, immersing themselves in the breathtaking natural beauty while their dogs enjoy the sights, sounds, and scents of the outdoors. Gatlinburg also boasts pet-friendly parks and scenic overlooks where families can relax and take in panoramic views of the mountains. The town’s welcoming atmosphere extends to its pet-friendly accommodations and outdoor dining options, ensuring a comfortable stay and enjoyable meals for the whole family.”

Additionally, Gatlinburg features pet-friendly attractions such as the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park, providing opportunities for fun and excitement with dogs in tow.