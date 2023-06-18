Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for June 18 – 24, 2023.

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St)

Expected Minor Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. Minimal traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Brinkley Rd Improvement Project (between Blaze Dr and Timber Creek Dr)

Expected No Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Incidental construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place

Beasie Rd Extension (River Rock Blvd just north of Racquet Club Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday Through Friday: City contractor has begun the Beasie Rd construction and bridge work over Stones River Greenway. The greenway trail will be closed around the existing Beasie Rd area in the next couple of weeks. There will be no through trail access between the Old Fort Park and Cason Trailhead. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Utility Installation Work (Victory Station Way)

Expected Road Closures: Tuesday through Friday: Contractor for a private development will be installing utility lines on Victory Station Way. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Medical Center Pkwy and GreshamPark Dr (traffic signal and paving improvements)

2. Adjacent to 2300 block of Haven Dr (storm drain installation)

3. Old Fort Pkwy between I-24 EB off-ramp and John Rice Blvd (shoulder improvements)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTIES I-24

The installation of Smartway Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-24 from I-440 to US-231

• 8 P.M. – 5 A.M., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for guardrail installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from E of Epps Mill Road through Bedford County to the Coffee County Line.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling and paving activities (MM 90-97)

o EB only for Sun and Mon (6/18 and 6/19)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing of I-840 from West Fork Stones River Bridge to near SR-266

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 for milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• Continuous, Bridge Avenue will be closed for utility relocation. A signed detour will be in place.

• 6/18 – 6/21, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime flagging operations for open cut installation of utility casing.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96

The resurfacing on SR-96 from Carol Drive (L.M. 6.45) to near I-24 (L.M. 9.5)

• 6/18 – 6/21, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-96 for milling operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Pothole patching via milling and paving

• Daily, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure of Lane 2 on I-840 WB near the Wilson County line for milling and paving operations. Lane 1 will remain open at all times. (MM 64-65)