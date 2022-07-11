Two People Suffer Injuries During Shooting Monday on Interstate 840 Near Almaville Road Exit

UPDATE 11:40 AM July 11, 2022:

One victim was admitted to a Nashville hospital and a second victim treated and released after a shooting Monday on Interstate 840 near the Almaville Road exit, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s supervisor said.

Detectives are asking for information about the shooting that occurred about 6:30 a.m. near the 47-mile marker of Almaville Road westbound toward Franklin, said Detective Capt. Todd Sparks.

“Two men were struck by gunfire when an unknown individual opened fire on their vehicle as they traveled to a job site,” Sparks said. “The small, black SUV they were traveling in was struck multiple times.”

The victims believe the suspect was driving a larger SUV, possibly silver in color.

A motive has not been established.

Detectives ask anyone who was traveling in the area and saw the shooting to please contact Detective Jamin Humphress at 615-904-3054 and leave a message. People may also call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867) between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

