Photo of the Week: July 11, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

This week’s photo is from Rock N Roll Sushi on Medical Center Boulevard in Murfreesboro. They have over 20 different sushi rolls along with specialty appetizers like edamame and wontons. Some of their sushi rolls are unique to Rock N Roll like the Legends Roll which has soft-shell crab tempura and krab stick inside, avocado outside, topped with mango-ja- lapeño-spring mix salad in sweet chili dressing and drizzled with eel sauce.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.