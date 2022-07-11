New Music for You this Week – July 11th, 2002

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore their music.

Goldpine – “Wander Away”

With this fresh start, Goldpine wasted no time showing what they stand for. “Wander Away,” is somewhat of a public service announcement about mental health. “We explored the ideas of separating yourself from worries and giving yourself a break,” Ben shares. “I think it’s so important that when we are in a place where we feel like we are in need, maybe that is the exact time to reach out to others who are also in need.”

Take a listen here.

Keith Urban – “Brown Eyes Baby”

Keith Urban released his first U.S. single of 2022, a brand, new song entitled Brown Eyes Baby.

Brown Eyes Baby, recorded earlier this year in Nashville, received its live debut on opening night of Urban’s “THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR,” as well as its network television premiere this past week on NBC”s Today Show. Following both performances, fans immediately started sharing clips, creating a swell of interest around the track.

Take a listen here.

Muscadine Bloodline – “Me on You”

Written by Muncaster, Stanton, and Ryan Youmans, “Me On You” is already a fan favorite with more than 15M views and nearly 2M likes on TikTok. The duo first teased the track with the “Me On You” (Live Acoustic) video. The track’s official video – also out today – depicts small-town romance at its finest, complete with diner dates, roller skating, and parking lot parties.

Take a listen here.

Jason Aldean – “That’s What Tequila Does”

Jason Aldean announced his new single “That’s What Tequila Does.”

“We had a chance to play this song at CMA Fest a couple weeks ago and the crowd’s reaction helped solidify this as the next single,” Aldean said. “I’m looking forward to kicking things off on the road next week and I feel like this song is going to have a big moment during our set. I can’t wait to see what the fans think of it.”

Take a listen here.

King the Princess – “Change the Locks”

King Princess unveils a new song, “Change the Locks,” alongside a lyric video. The new track is taken from her forthcoming sophomore album, Hold On Baby, out July 29. See King Princess at Ascend Amphitheater on September 20.

Take a listen here.

Kelsea Ballerini – “Heartfirst”

Kelsea Ballerini presents the cinematic music video for her latest single “HEARTFIRST.” Directed by frequent collaborator Patrick Tracy from a treatment written by the songstress herself.

The video for “HEARTFIRST” stands out as her most stunning to date. It opens on Kelsea as she walks down a sunny city street before bumping into a handsome would-be suitor nineties romcom-style. We jump into her ultimate fantasy of “what could happen” through a series of dazzling vignettes, including on a beachside rollercoaster, gambling at a casino in the sky, strumming an acoustic guitar in the desert, and climbing a ladder through the clouds to heaven.

Take a listen here.

Luke Bryan – “Country On”

Luke Bryan released “Country On.” The song, written by Mark Nesler, David Frasier, Mitch Oglesby, and Styles Haury, produced by Jeff Stevens and co-produced by Jody Stevens, featuring Sarah Buxton on background vocals, lands just in time for America’s Independence Day.

“I love that the song uplifts the hardworking American people out there, and it brings a lot of unity,” shared Luke. “It just has feel-good vibes all the way around it and anytime you can reference country music fans in a song, and you can really make it feel natural, it’s great. And this song does just that.”

Take a listen here.

A Thousand Horses -“Broken Heartland”

A Thousand Horses return to the intersection of blue-collar Country music and American Rock & Roll with “Broken Heartland,” the chart-topping band’s newest release.

“It’s the best of both worlds,” says frontman Michael Hobby, who joined his bandmates in releasing “Broken Heartland” on the group’s own record label, Highway Sound. “The song is about a sad, lonely place where you’re feeling beat down from a relationship — we’ve all been there — but we wanted to make it rock, too. It feels energetic while still having all that tension and angst.”

Take a listen here.

Hemp & Denim – “Ride”

The latest single from husband and wife country/folk duo Hemp & Denim titled Ride delves into more of the unspoken parts of relationships. Due to the overwhelming response from fans and media alike, an official music video has been released. With the premiere of this video, Ride will tug on your heartstrings as you let yourself feel your emotions.

Take a listen here.