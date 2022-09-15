Thursday, September 15, 2022
Two Longstanding Nashville Restaurants Announce Closure

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern, part of the MStreet collection of eateries, has announced their closures.

In a release, MStreet stated about Whiskey Kitchen, “After 13 years of operations, Whiskey Kitchen is closing to make way for a new hotel development led by developer CB Ragland. It is most likely that MStreet will put a new restaurant in the hotel upon its completion in 2024.”

Regarding Tavern, they stated, ”Tavern is being closed as the 15-year-old space requires facility upgrades. MStreet is evaluating the future of the space.”

MStreet did state that all of the staff at Taven and Whiskey Kitchen will be moved to their other restaurants Saint Añejo, Moto, Virago, and Kayne Prime.

Whiskey Kitchen was located at 118 12th Ave S and Tavern was located at 1904 Broadway, Nashville.

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.
