Thursday, September 15, 2022
TBI Casework Leads to Arrest of La Vergne Man in Florida ICAC Investigation

Special Agents assigned to TBI’s Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Unit have charged a La Vergne man in connection to an ongoing Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation in Florida
chase white

RUTHERFORD COUNTY – Special Agents assigned to TBI’s Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Unit have charged a La Vergne man in connection to an ongoing Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation in Florida.

In July, TBI received information from the Walton County, Florida Sheriff’s Department, in relation to an online solicitation operation, dubbed “Operation Wolves Blanket,” involving Chasen White (DOB 2-7-91). Authorities determined White engaged in an inappropriate chat with who he believed to be a minor during the sheriff’s department undercover operation. TBI agents assisted in the subsequent investigation and gathered evidence contributing to a criminal charge in Florida.

On Tuesday, authorities arrested White and booked him into the Rutherford County Jail, where, at the time of this release, he was awaiting extradition to Florida to face a charge of Soliciting a Child for Unlawful Sexual Conduct.

